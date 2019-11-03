Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon now is a Seahawk, but Seattle apparently wasn’t the only team that was interested in the veteran wide receiver after he was made available.

Gordon, who was claimed by the Seahawks off waivers after he was released off of injured reserve by the New England Patriots, reportedly caught the eye of the Saints. While New Orleans ultimately elected not to actively pursue Gordon, there was, at a minimum, a level of interest, per ESPN’s Diana Russini.

Funny you say Chris, the Saints did some work on Josh Gordon but in the end that wasn’t the direction…as I was told https://t.co/pyM5lz45Ay — Dianna (@diannaESPN) November 1, 2019

Gordon likely would have been a good fit with the Saints, whose wide receiver depth outside of Michael Thomas is pedestrian at best. Gordon could have been the bonafide deep threat New Orleans currently lacks, and his presence alone likely could have helped create opportunities for the Saints’ other offensive playmakers.

But considering New Orleans currently sits at 7-1, it’s safe to say the NFC South leaders aren’t in major need of a boost unlike the Seahawks, who are entrenched in a fierce division battle with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images