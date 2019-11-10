Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like you finally can drop Antonio Brown from your rosters, fantasy football nerds.

The star receiver is not expected to return to the NFL this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources. Brown hasn’t played since he was released by the New England Patriots in September.

The NFL continues to investigate Brown over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, among other things. While the league reportedly is far from finishing its investigation, it is prepared to discipline the 31-year-old wideout, a variable that is dissuading teams from signing him.

From Schefter’s column:

“Brown is continuing to push for his return to the NFL, and he is scheduled to meet with the league Thursday to address the sexual assault allegations he is facing, but there are obstacles awaiting the free-agent wide receiver at every step. If Brown were to get an offer from any of the three teams that have been in contact with him, the NFL would be prepared to place him on the commissioner’s exempt list, according to sources.

“If Brown is placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, the team that signed him would have to pay him until the league’s investigation is resolved, which may not happen before the season ends. Additionally, Brown has not turned over all of the evidence the NFL has requested to gain a broader understanding of his case, according to a source.”

Sources: Free agent WR Antonio Brown is not expected to play again this season.https://t.co/9tyEK2LCIt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

Schefter added that teams believe there could be “additional discipline” awaiting Brown when the NFL finishes its investigation.

Unsurprisingly, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has a different take.

In response to idea that Antonio Brown is not expected to play again this season, Drew Rosenhaus said: “I'm confident Antonio will play again this season. I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week and I expect he will be signed shortly after that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

Take that for what it’s worth.

The Seattle Seahawks, who recently signed Josh Gordon, and the Philadelphia Eagles are among the teams rumored to have been interested in Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images