Week 12 of the NFL season promises to be an entertaining one.

The upcoming slate of games features a handful of matchups between division rivals in the hunt for postseason spots, as well as clashes between heavyweights.

Of note this week are the 9-1 New England Patriots hosting the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys as seven-point home favorites, while the top two teams in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, will go toe-to-toe in the Bay Area. The 9-1 Niners are a three-point favorite in that game. Also worth keeping an eye on is the New Orleans Saints as hefty 10-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers, while the Miami Dolphins, a 10,5-point underdog on the road against the Cleveland Browns, might have another stunner up their sleeve.

Here are the betting lines for Week 12, via Odds Shark:

Colts at Texans -4

Giants at Bears -6.5

Panthers at Saints -10

Broncos at Bills -4

Steelers at Bengals +7

Dolphins at Browns -10.5

Buccaneers at Falcons -4.5

Lions at Redskins +3.5

Raiders at Jets +3

Seahawks at Eagles -1.5

Jaguars at Titans -3

Cowboys at Patriots -7

Packers at 49ers -3

Ravens at Rams +3.5

Week 11 will kick off Thursday with a big matchup, as the Texans will host the Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images