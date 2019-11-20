Week 12 of the NFL season promises to be an entertaining one.
The upcoming slate of games features a handful of matchups between division rivals in the hunt for postseason spots, as well as clashes between heavyweights.
Of note this week are the 9-1 New England Patriots hosting the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys as seven-point home favorites, while the top two teams in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, will go toe-to-toe in the Bay Area. The 9-1 Niners are a three-point favorite in that game. Also worth keeping an eye on is the New Orleans Saints as hefty 10-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers, while the Miami Dolphins, a 10,5-point underdog on the road against the Cleveland Browns, might have another stunner up their sleeve.
Here are the betting lines for Week 12, via Odds Shark:
Colts at Texans -4
Giants at Bears -6.5
Panthers at Saints -10
Broncos at Bills -4
Steelers at Bengals +7
Dolphins at Browns -10.5
Buccaneers at Falcons -4.5
Lions at Redskins +3.5
Raiders at Jets +3
Seahawks at Eagles -1.5
Jaguars at Titans -3
Cowboys at Patriots -7
Packers at 49ers -3
Ravens at Rams +3.5
Week 11 will kick off Thursday with a big matchup, as the Texans will host the Colts.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images