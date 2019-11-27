Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, teams can start clinching playoff berths.

Week 13 is set to kick off with three Thanksgiving games, and based on some outcomes throughout the week, the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers all have the chances to clinch postseason berths.

The Patriots will be part of the Sunday night game, where they’ll take on the Texans in Houston as 3.5-point road favorites. The Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday as seven-point road favorites, though New Orleans did get pummeled by the lowly Falcons earlier in the season. Then in what should be a marquee matchup, the 49ers will visit the Baltimore Ravens as a six-point underdog.

Here are the betting lines for Week 13, via Odds Shark:

Bears at Lions +4

Bills at Cowboys -7

Saints at Falcons +7

Titans at Colts -2.5

Jets at Bengals +3.5

Redskins at Panthers -10

49ers at Ravens -6

Buccaneers at Jaguars -1

Packers at Giants +7

Eagles at Dolphins +10

Browns at Steelers +2.5

Rams at Cardinals +3

Raiders at Chiefs -10

Chargers at Broncos +3

Patriots at Texans +3.5

Vikings at Seahawks -3

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images