Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers are the last remaining team without a loss in the NFL, but they’ll face arguably their biggest test yet this week.

Week 10 of the NFL season will conclude with the Niners hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium as six-point betting favorites.

There are six teams on byes in Week 10, but plenty of compelling matchups remain — for betting purposes, at least. The Indianapolis Colts, who could be without starter Jacoby Brissett, are 10.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins, while the New York Jets are 1.5-point favorites over the Giants.

Here are the betting lines for Week 10, via Odds Shark:

Chargers at Raiders +1

Lions at Bears -3

Falcons at Saints -13

Chiefs at Titans +4.5

Ravens at Bengals +10

Bills at Browns -2.5

Giants at Jets -1.5

Cardinals at Buccaneers -4.5

Dolphins at Colts -10.5

Panthers at Packers -5

Rams at Steelers +3.5

Vikings at Cowboys -2.5

Seahawks at 49ers -6

Week 10 will kick off Thursday with the Raiders hosting the Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images