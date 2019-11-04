Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trent Williams failed his physical a day after reporting to the Washington Redskins after holding out since June due to what was being deemed as a helmet issue. But now it’s turned into something much, much more.

The tackle revealed he was diagnosed with cancer on his scalp earlier in the year, which led to the discomfort with his helmet. Williams also said Washington team doctors told him he shouldn’t have any cause for concern for the growth, which was formed six years ago.

The Redskins have since requested to review Williams’ medical records and care.

The NFL Player’s Association responded Sunday with a statement backing Williams and ripping NFL Network for providing “misinformation” that “is not sourced and is only designed to tarnish Trent’s reputation.”

Our statement on behalf of Trent Williams: In our multiple conversations with Trent and his agent, we have considered various options based on the facts, but we also understand that Trent wants to put this all behind him, not relive a painful experience when his life was (1/3) — NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 3, 2019

…in danger and move on with his career. We are also aware of misinformation being repeated on the NFL's own network that is not sourced and is only designed to tarnish Trent's reputation. (2/3) — NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 3, 2019

…Our union supports Trent, is protecting his rights and continues to consider potential action if a campaign against him continues. (3/3) — NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 3, 2019

Williams is signed with the Redskins through the 2020 season. He reportedly has “no intention” to play with Washington this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images