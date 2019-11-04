Trent Williams failed his physical a day after reporting to the Washington Redskins after holding out since June due to what was being deemed as a helmet issue. But now it’s turned into something much, much more.
The tackle revealed he was diagnosed with cancer on his scalp earlier in the year, which led to the discomfort with his helmet. Williams also said Washington team doctors told him he shouldn’t have any cause for concern for the growth, which was formed six years ago.
The Redskins have since requested to review Williams’ medical records and care.
The NFL Player’s Association responded Sunday with a statement backing Williams and ripping NFL Network for providing “misinformation” that “is not sourced and is only designed to tarnish Trent’s reputation.”
Williams is signed with the Redskins through the 2020 season. He reportedly has “no intention” to play with Washington this season.
