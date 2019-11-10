Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright was very wrong about his prediction regarding the Kansas City Chiefs.

The “First Things First” co-host confidently said, “The Chiefs are the best team in the AFC. The Chiefs aren’t going to lose again until next year,” earlier this week on FOX Sports 1.

Well, “next year” came early as the Chiefs were beaten by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday 35-32. Kansas City’s game-tying field goal attempt was blocked to end the game.

So, what did Wright have to say about his faulty prediction?

Welp, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images