Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mohamed Sanu wasn’t able to suit up Sunday afternoon, but it’s safe to say he’s keeping close tabs on his team’s Week 12 showdown.

The Patriots opened the scoring against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium with a momentous touchdown, as N’Keal Harry found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career. Shortly after the rookie wideout’s 10-yard TD grab from Tom Brady, Sanu voiced his excitement via Twitter.

Sanu wasn’t the only Patriots receiver sidelined for this highly anticipated matchup. Phillip Dorsett was not cleared to play as he continues to deal with a concussion.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images