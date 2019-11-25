Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If nothing else, N’Keal Harry is saying all the right things.

The rookie receiver caught one pass for 10 yards and a touchdown, which was the first of his career, in the New England Patriots’ gritty win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He was far from perfect, though, as a pair of dropped balls and an inability to separate from defenders prevented what could have been a true coming-out party.

After the game, Harry promised to turn his game “up a notch” in the coming weeks. He echoed those sentiments in a tweet Monday morning.

Take a look:

I won’t allow myself to be even a lil bit satisfied. I’m hungrier now more than ever.💯 pic.twitter.com/At5gDT40Hl — Keal (@NkealHarry15) November 25, 2019

Harry’s attitude has endeared him to quarterback Tom Brady — no easy task — and likely will make him a favorite among Patriots fans.

It’s clear the first-round pick can talk the talk, but the Patriots will need him to walk the walk if the passing offense ever is to become championship-caliber.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images