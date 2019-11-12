Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Noel Acciari will play his first game at TD Garden on Tuesday night when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins.

Acciari spent the first four years of his NHL career in Boston before signing a three-year deal with Florida in the offseason. He’s amassed four goals in 14 games as the Panthers sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with an 8-4-5 record.

The center brought a lot to the Bruins’ fourth line and penalty kill during his time in Black and Gold and is excited for his first game back in Boston.

“I’m excited to be here. Different side, but it’s nice to be back,” Acciari said Tuesday, per the Bruins. “There’s a couple of things to go over to see if I can play, but if I can it’s going to be very exciting. It’ll be fun for me. I’m very excited. … It’s definitely in the back of my mind that the last time I was here was Stanley Cup Finals Game 7.”

Acciari has been battling an upper-body injury, but is projected to center Florida’s fourth line Tuesday night.

🎥 Former #NHLBruins forward Noel Acciari on making his return to Boston tonight with the Florida Panthers: "I'm excited to be here. A different side, but still excited to be back. Expecting a really good game." pic.twitter.com/TChY0a60L4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images