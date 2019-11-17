So, who’s the best team in the Big 12?
We’ll find out Saturday night.
No. 13 Baylor (9-0) is set to host No. 10 Oklahoma (8-1) in one of the premier college football games on the Week 12 schedule. The winner will have a real shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, while the loser likely will be out of the running.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via erome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images