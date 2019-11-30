Rivalry week continues in college football as two Big 12 rivals will take center stage Saturday night.
The seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will face their in-state rivals, No. 21 ranked Oklahoma State, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Sooners continue to try and fight their way back into a College Football Playoff spot following their 28-24 win a week ago over TCU to better their record to 10-1.
The Cowboys captured a huge win over West Virginia last weekend to better their bowl game chances, as they now are 8-3 on the year.
Jalen Hurts will attempt to keep his Sooners’ playoff hopes alive, as well as his Heisman chances, against the in-state rival.
Here’s how to watch Oklahoma-Oklahoma St. online.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports Images