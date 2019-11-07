Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots used a quality offseason to help them jump out to an 8-1 record this season, but according to ESPN, one acquisition sticks out above the rest.

Field Yates recently listed the best and worst moves of the NFL offseason, judging them at the halfway point of the NFL season. The Patriots signing of Jamie Collins topped the list, leading the “Moves that have paid off immediately category.”

Here’s what Yates had to say about the Collins:

The Patriots signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million after he was cut by the Browns, bringing him back to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2013. And so far, Collins has a case to be the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, as he has been a pillar for one of the league’s top defenses.

Collins’ return has been the realization of all of his abilities on a consistent basis: He can be a dominant pass-rusher, pass defender and three-down linebacker. He has been everywhere for the Pats, leading them in tackles (48) and sacks (six) while also snagging (three) interceptions.

In addition to his team-leading numbers, Collins has two forced fumbles and one touchdown. Not bad for a guy who many considered to be done in Cleveland.

Following their bye week, the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images