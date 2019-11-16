Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A trip to the West Coast was enough to knock the Boston Celtics off their game, but only for a little while.

Despite trailing by double digits in the first quarter and by five late in the fourth, the Celtics rallied against the Golden State Warriors for a 105-100 victory, extending their winning streak to 10 in the process. Jayson Tatum (24 points), Jaylen Brown (22) and Kemba Walker (20 points, 14 in fourth quarter) led the way offensively for Boston, while Marcus Smart chipped in with 15 points, all via 3-pointers.

The Celtics now are an NBA-best 10-1 to start the season.

They’ll return to the court Sunday afternoon when they visit the Sacramento Kings.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images