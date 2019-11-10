Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the NFL playoffs roll around, we’ll likely look back at Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers as a big deciding factor in the NFC postseason rush.

The Packers started the season about as well as they could, but Green Bay is 7-2 after a loss last week with a handful of tough games still remaining on the schedule, including this showdown with the 5-4 Carolina Panthers.

Carolina, still without the injured Cam Newton, can go a long way in helping its own playoff push with a win Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Here’s how to watch Panthers-Packers.

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

