Week 12 boasted maybe the best slate of games out of any week this season, and the Sunday Night Football matchup should be a wild one.

The top two teams in the NFC will meet at Levi’s Stadium, with the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the 8-2 Green Bay Packers.

Both teams are off to a hot start, but the 49ers’ proverbial backs have been increasingly pushed against the wall lately. With the Packers being their biggest test of the season, it should give us a look at just how *real* the Niners are, with the winner either claiming or keeping the top seed in the conference.

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. 49ers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images