The Boston Bruins have a tall task in front of them Tuesday night as they look to get back on track.

After losing their last three games, including a shootout thriller against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Panthers currently currently sit tied for third in the Atlantic Conference standings at 8-4-5 and are coached by one of the top coaches in the league, Joel Quenneville. Quenneville currently sits second on the all-time NHL head coaches wins list (898) and is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion as a coach.

For more on Florida’s head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images