Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After many hurdles along the way, Colin Kaepernick took the field for a workout Saturday night to show media and NFL officials that he’s ready for a return to the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who protested social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, has not played a competitive snap since Jan. 1, 2017.

Over the last three years, many have wondered if he ever would play in the league again, and it appears the 32-year-old still feels he is ready. Former teammate and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid took to Twitter after the workout to voice his support for Kaepernick.

For more, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.