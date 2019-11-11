Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron has been very good for a very long time.

The Boston Bruins center was unable to find the back of the net in the team’s 3-2 shootout loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night, but he provided a positive impact on the squad.

Bergeron finished the night with two shots on net as well as a plus-one rating in 19:25 time on the ice. For more on the 34-year-old’s game, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

