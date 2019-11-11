Patrice Bergeron has been very good for a very long time.
The Boston Bruins center was unable to find the back of the net in the team’s 3-2 shootout loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night, but he provided a positive impact on the squad.
Bergeron finished the night with two shots on net as well as a plus-one rating in 19:25 time on the ice. For more on the 34-year-old’s game, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images