When the Boston Bruins called up Paul Carey after placing Torey Krug on injured reserved, it was curious why they decided to call up a forward.

Well, now we know the rationale.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Saturday evening that Patrice Bergeron will be out for Boston’s meeting against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Cassidy said it was a lower-body injury that the team didn’t want to linger, which is little surprise not only given the value Bergeron brings to the Bruins’ top line, but also the dearth of forwards they have due to injury.

Bergeron had played 16:48 in Friday’s victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Finished last night in discomfort,” Cassidy said, via the team’s official Twitter account. “If it wasn’t back to back, think he’d play. Don’t want him to miss 4 or 5 games.”

Other forwards sidelined for the Bruins include Jake DeBrusk, Brett Ritchie, David Backes, Karson Kuhlman and Zach Senyshyn.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images