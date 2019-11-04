Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron added another accolade to impressive career Saturday.

The Boston Bruins center recorded his 500th career assist in Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators becoming just the sixth Bruin to reach the milestone.

Bergeron joins a superb list of former B’s including, Wayne Cashman (516), Phil Esposito (553), Bobby Orr (624), John Bucyk (794) and Ray Borque 1,111).

For more on the 34-year-old’s historic night, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” clip above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images