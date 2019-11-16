The Bruins are without quite a few of their players heading into Friday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. But just as the case was last season, Boston will have the “next man up” mentality.

As it stands, Torey Krug (upper-body), Karson Kuhlman (fractured leg), Zach Senyshyn (knee), Jake DeBrusk (lower-body), Brett Ritchie (upper-body) and David Backes (upper-body) all are out, causing head coach Bruce Cassidy to dive into his team’s depth and shuffle up lines a bit.

But Patrice Bergeron knows the B’s must work as a team to “make the most of” what they’ve been forced to deal with.

“This is a team sport. We’re a team that relies on depth and guys that can step in in any situation and make the most of it,” Bergeron said Friday, per the team. “We have some great young players that are coming up from Providence that will get a look, but are also great players. They all need to be themselves and don’t try to do too much.”

Trent Frederic will be one of those players who gets a look Friday night against Toronto. And he’ll be crucial to provide the Bruins the boost they need to help snap their four-game losing streak.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images