Patrice Bergeron has been a staple in the Bruins’ roster over the course of his career.

The same can be said this season, as the Boston center has tallied 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 21 games played. Bergeron’s season, however, is on hold as he nurses a lower-body injury that will leave him sidelined for at least the next two games.

The 34-year-old’s presence certainly will be missed on the ice. To see his totals so far through 2019-20, as well as since the 2015-16 season, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.