There are fired-up football players, and then there is Chase Winovich.

The New England Patriots rookie, renowned for his high energy both on and off the field, visited Franklin (Mass.) High School on Friday ahead of their quarterfinal playoff game.

He proceeded to give them one of the best speeches they might ever hear, highlight moments from his high school football experience before uncorking a line that sent the boys into a frenzy.

“You take from them everything. And when they move, you smash them,” Winovich said, with the team promptly erupting.

(You can check out Winovich’s entire speech here, which was captured by the MetroWest Daily News’ Tommy Cassell)

Franklin went on to beat Attleboro 14-0, so it looks like Winovich’s speech paid off.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images