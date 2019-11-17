Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It won’t change anything that happened nearly two years ago, but the New England Patriots can get *a little* revenge on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Pats will be at Lincoln Financial Field for a Super Bowl LII rematch with Philly.

Both teams are coming off its bye week, with the 8-1 Patriots losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, while the 5-4 Eagles beat the Chicago Bears that same week.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Eagles.

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images