It won’t change anything that happened nearly two years ago, but the New England Patriots can get *a little* revenge on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Pats will be at Lincoln Financial Field for a Super Bowl LII rematch with Philly.
Both teams are coming off its bye week, with the 8-1 Patriots losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, while the 5-4 Eagles beat the Chicago Bears that same week.
Here’s how to watch Patriots-Eagles.
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images