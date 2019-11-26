Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games against NFC East opponents after falling to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, but it hasn’t been pretty.

NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” shared its latest power rankings Tuesday morning, and Kyle Brandt reflected the ugly wins by dropping the Patriots from No. 4 to No. 5. The Ravens, who went into Los Angeles and destroyed the Rams 45-6, retained their top spot.

Check out the top five here:

You’ll notice there’s an asterisk next to the Patriots. Here’s Brandt’s explanation as to why.

“I got an asterisk. Let me tell you why,” Brandt said. “… When John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins were winning the championship every single year, a couple times they were the No. 2 ranked team. Do you think they cared? Do you think they were mad at whoever was on the typewriter making them No. 2? (The Patriots are) No. 5. They could be one, they could be 32, it doesn’t matter.”

Check out Brandt’s full reasoning for each selection below:

The Patriots look for win No. 11 when they visit on the Houston Texans on Sunday night. Kick-off from NRG Stadium is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images