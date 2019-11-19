Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, we finally have our answer.

Effectively since the moment Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement back in March, Patriots fans began to speculate when, not if, Rob Gronkowski would return to the team he won three Super Bowls with. While Gronk took on multiple off-the-field endeavors over the past few months, he routinely kept the book open for a possible NFL comeback.

It appears that book now is closed, at least as it pertains to the 2019 season. Gronkowski over the weekend teased a “big announcement” slated for Tuesday, which ultimately proved to be his party plans in Miami during the weekend of Super Bowl LIV. Patriots fans unsurprisingly weren’t overjoyed by Gronk’s revelation.

So, I can drop you from my fantasy team? — Martin*🏈 (9-1) (@Maaartin0) November 19, 2019

Love you Gronk. But this is getting old. — Randall Flagg (@masime00) November 19, 2019

People have emotions Robert. Stop teasing us and come back for a short ride! — James Hilario (@Jameshilario7) November 19, 2019

That’s not what I wanted to hear bro lol — Pats 9-1 (@YungStrick7) November 19, 2019

Nooooo… lol — Adam yarris (@AdamYarris) November 19, 2019

Mark your calendars, folks. While the Gronk chatter might die down over the next few months, talks of his potential return surely will fire up once again come March.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images