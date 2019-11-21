Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was present for Thursday’s practice, but he didn’t actually participate because of an ankle injury.

Sanu was the lone Patriots player who didn’t practice Thursday, as wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was upgraded to limited participation with a concussion.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), defensive end John Simon (elbow), safeties Nate Ebner (ankle/back) and Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee) also were limited Thursday.

Sanu reportedly could miss a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. The Patriots also have rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers on their wide receiver depth chart, with emergency options at the position in running back James White and special teamer Matthew Slater.

The Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images