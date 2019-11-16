The New England Patriots already know they’ll be without a pair of players Sunday evening in Philadelphia.

With a Week 11 meeting against the Eagles on tap, the Patriots on Saturday ruled out safety Patrick Chung and running back Damien Harris.

In Friday’s injury report, Chung and Harris were two of seven players listed as questionable. Chung, who has injuries to both his heel and chest, frequently has appeared on the injury report this season, and this will be the third game of the campaign he’s missed.

The situation is a little different with Harris, who was just added to the report Friday with a hamstring injury. The rookie running back has struggled to be on the active 46-man gameday roster, and when he has made the cut, his usage has been minimal. He’s appeared in just two games, the Pats’ Week 3 and 7 meetings with the New York Jets, and has four carries to his name, all of which came in one game.

Although the Patriots are banged up, so too are the Eagles, who aleady have ruled three players, including Alshon Jeffery, out.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images