A whopping 17 New England Patriots players officially are listed as questionable for Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Houston Texans — more than 30 percent of the team’s 53-man roster.

Eight of those players missed practice due to illness this week as a flu bug swept through the Patriots’ locker room. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon practiced in a limited capacity after gutting through that same illness to play against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Third-string tight end Ryan Izzo (illness) was the lone player ruled out for New England.

Quarterback Tom Brady (elbow) was removed from the injury report after fully participating in Friday’s practice. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) were added Friday.

Van Noy sat out Friday’s practice. Cowart was limited.

Here is the full injury report from Friday:

OUT

TE Ryan Izzo, Illness

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest

LB Jamie Collins, Illness

DL Byron Cowart, Head

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness

CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness

LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness

CB Joejuan Williams, Illness

OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images