A whopping 17 New England Patriots players officially are listed as questionable for Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Houston Texans — more than 30 percent of the team’s 53-man roster.
Eight of those players missed practice due to illness this week as a flu bug swept through the Patriots’ locker room. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon practiced in a limited capacity after gutting through that same illness to play against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.
Third-string tight end Ryan Izzo (illness) was the lone player ruled out for New England.
Quarterback Tom Brady (elbow) was removed from the injury report after fully participating in Friday’s practice. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) were added Friday.
Van Noy sat out Friday’s practice. Cowart was limited.
Here is the full injury report from Friday:
OUT
TE Ryan Izzo, Illness
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest
LB Jamie Collins, Illness
DL Byron Cowart, Head
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness
LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness
CB Joejuan Williams, Illness
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness
