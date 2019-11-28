Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are getting healthier, but they again were short-staffed when they hit the practice field on Thanksgiving.

The Patriots currently are battling a nasty flu bug that swept through the locker room and prevented eight players from practicing Wednesday. Four of those players — cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Patrick Chung and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor — were able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, but the four others remained sidelined.

That group included two starters: linebacker Dont’a Hightower and left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Kicker Nick Folk also missed practice and is not expected to play Sunday night against the Houston Texans after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

The Patriots reportedly are expected to sign free agent kicker Kai Forbath to fill Folk’s role this week.

Fourteen players were limited in practice, including quarterback Tom Brady (elbow). The same ailment limited Brady last Friday, but he played Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Here’s the full injury report for Thursday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

K Nick Folk, Appendix

LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness

TE Ryan Izzo, Illness

CB Joejuan Williams, Illness

OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Elbow

S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest

LB Jamie Collins, Illness

OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness

CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DE John Simon, Elbow

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images