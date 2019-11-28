The New England Patriots are getting healthier, but they again were short-staffed when they hit the practice field on Thanksgiving.
The Patriots currently are battling a nasty flu bug that swept through the locker room and prevented eight players from practicing Wednesday. Four of those players — cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Patrick Chung and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor — were able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, but the four others remained sidelined.
That group included two starters: linebacker Dont’a Hightower and left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Kicker Nick Folk also missed practice and is not expected to play Sunday night against the Houston Texans after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
The Patriots reportedly are expected to sign free agent kicker Kai Forbath to fill Folk’s role this week.
Fourteen players were limited in practice, including quarterback Tom Brady (elbow). The same ailment limited Brady last Friday, but he played Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
Here’s the full injury report for Thursday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
K Nick Folk, Appendix
LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness
TE Ryan Izzo, Illness
CB Joejuan Williams, Illness
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Elbow
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest
LB Jamie Collins, Illness
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
DE John Simon, Elbow
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring
