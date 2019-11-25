FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry is passing some important milestones as the wide receiver eases his way into his NFL career.

In Week 12, Harry made his first start with fellow wideouts Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett out with injuries. Harry also caught his first career touchdown in the Patriots’ 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. In Week 11, Harry made his NFL debut after starting the season on injured reserve and registered his first three catches.

Still, he’s striving to get better over the last five weeks of the season. And while that sounds like a cliche, it shows the Arizona State product is not resting on his laurels despite checking off those accomplishments.

“I’m definitely not satisfied, and anybody that knows me knows that I’m about to turn it up a notch, and I’m about to really hit the grindstone and really get back to work,” Harry said Sunday.

Harry hauled in a back-shoulder catch over Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on a fade from quarterback Tom Brady for the Patriots’ lone touchdown. It was his only catch on four targets, and he had two drops. So, it was far from a perfect night from the rookie.

“He made a great catch,” Brady said. “That was a great play. That was awesome. That’s what we need.”

Harry returned the compliment.

“It was a great feeling,” Harry said. “It was a great throw. I’m just happy I could come up and make the play.”

Harry said Sunday was “a good start” but reiterated that he’s “ready to turn it up a notch and really get back to work.”

Despite Harry’s touchdown, the Patriots’ offense sputtered at times Sunday in the win as they depended on their defense in cold, wet and rainy conditions. The team will need Harry to “turn it up a notch” to reenergize the unit over the final third of the regular season even after Sanu and Dorsett return.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images