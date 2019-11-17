Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (6:55 p.m. ET): Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett won’t return to New England’s Week 11 matchup with the Eagles after suffering a head injury.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PHILADELPHIA — Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is questionable to return to New England’s Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a head injury.

Dorsett suffered the injury on a 15-yard touchdown catch from fellow wideout Julian Edelman. He took a hard shot from Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas on the third-quarter play.

Dorsett went to the Patriots’ blue pop-up injury tent after the score. He walked to the Patriots’ locker room with team trainers and the NFL’s concussion spotter.

Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry replaced Dorsett in the Patriots’ offense, joining Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu. The Patriots also have wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Matthew Slater active Sunday.

Dorsett caught three passes on five targets for 33 yards with a touchdown before suffering the injury.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images