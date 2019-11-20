Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were without one of their top wide receivers Wednesday when they returned to the practice field.

Mohamed Sanu was the only player not spotted during the open media portion of practice.

Sanu, who’s played in three games for New England since being traded from the Atlanta Falcons, could still be dealing with the effects of what appeared to be an ankle injury he suffered on a punt return during Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He returned to the game with a taped ankle and finished with two catches on four targets for 4 yards, plus an 8-yard carry.

Fellow wideout Phillip Dorsett was present at practice after leaving Sunday’s game with a head injury, as were safety Patrick Chung and running back Damien Harris, who missed the game with injuries.

The Patriots also had an unidentified new receiver at practice wearing Josh Gordon’s old No. 10. This player likely is on the practice squad, as New England entered the week with three open spots there.

The Patriots, who occupy first place in the AFC standings at 9-1, will host the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images