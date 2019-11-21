Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a positive development for New England’s banged-up receiving corps, Patriots wideout Mohamed Sanu returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury.

Sanu appeared to be limited — he did not participate in drills during the brief open media portion of practice — but his presence alone indicated he’s trending in the right direction after a report Wednesday afternoon indicated he could miss multiple games.

Fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett also was present at practice for the second consecutive day as he recovers from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After being listed as “did not participate” Wednesday, Dorsett took part in positional drills Thursday — another positive sign.

Dorsett did not wear a shell (a soft, padded shoulder covering) under his practice jersey, however, likely indicating he has not yet cleared concussion protocol. The Patriots are optimistic he will be cleared in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Sanu didn’t participate in the few drills we were permitted to watch. Dorsett did, but he’s not wearing a shell under his jersey, which suggests no competitive drills for him. pic.twitter.com/s9Vs7sGmtp — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 21, 2019

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice with one newcomer: defensive end Tashawn Bower, who signed to the practice squad Thursday morning.

