FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung remained sidelined Monday as the team returned to the field for its first post-bye-week practice.

Chung has missed two of the last four games with chest and heel injuries and played just 40.3 percent of defensive snaps in last Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was the lone player absent during the open media portion of Monday’s practice.

Tight end Ben Watson returned to practice after missing last Wednesday’s session for undisclosed reasons.

Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry continued to practice as he preps for his potential NFL debut. Harry was activated off injured reserve before the Ravens game, but sat out as a healthy scratch.

N’Keal Harry stretching out. He’s still waiting for his NFL debut. pic.twitter.com/GrKYMCmkeT — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 11, 2019

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn also was present as he works his way back from the toe injury that landed him on IR in September. He’s eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster next week.

The 8-1 Patriots, who were off this past weekend, will visit the 5-4 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images