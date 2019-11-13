Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s practice was the coldest yet for the 2019 New England Patriots, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees on a clear and windy afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The most notable development from that frigid session was the return of safety Patrick Chung, who was back on the field after sitting out the last two practices.

Chest and heel injuries have caused Chung to miss two of the team’s last four games and might have limited him in another, as he played just 40 percent of defensive snaps in New England’s Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Having Chung healthy and available this Sunday would be hugely beneficial against a Philadelphia Eagles team that loves to involve multiple tight ends in its passing attack.

Zach Ertz leads all Eagles receivers with 46 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns this season, with Dallas Goedert contributing 21 catches for 221 yards and three scores. Philadelphia utilizes 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends, three receivers) more than any team in the NFL, according to Sharp Football Stats.

Two other safeties were absent during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice: special teamer Nate Ebner and practice squadder Obi Melifonwu.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images