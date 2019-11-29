Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just two players were missing from the New England Patriots’ final practice of Houston Texans week days after a nasty flu bug hit the team.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and cornerback Joejuan Williams all returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two sessions with illnesses. A total of eight players were out sick Wednesday, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Patrick Chung and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor returning Thursday.

Only linebacker Kyle Van Noy and tight end Ryan Izzo were absent from Friday’s practice. Izzo has been sick all week, but Van Noy was a full participant Thursday and Friday and has not appeared on the injury report.

A visibly under-the-weather Bill Belichick addressed his team’s widespread sickness during his Friday morning news conference.

“We’ve had some guys miss (practice), so we’ll see how they are today,” the Patriots coach said. “We’ll see how they are today and reevaluate it after today. It would have been hard if we had played (Thursday), I’d say that.”

If this flu bug forces any players to miss Sunday’s matchup with the Texans, the Patriots will rely on their internal reserves. Their depth has served them well this season: New England went 7-1 during Wynn’s stay on injured reserve and are 6-0 in games in which it was missing at least one defensive starter. The Patriots also won last week despite not having their Nos. 2 or 3 wide receivers (Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, who have practiced in a limited capacity this week).

“It is what it is,” Belichick said. “We have players on the practice squad. We have players on our roster. So if we need somebody to step into a spot, then hopefully they’re ready to do it. We’ll see.”

Belichick coughed and sniffled his way through his 10-minute presser. He insisted he feels “good” but acknowledged the flu bug affected the coaching staff, as well.

“I mean, look, it kind of hit everybody a little bit, so we’ll see,” Belichick said. “We’ll start doing injury reports on the coaching staff. That’ll be the next thing.”

All 14 players who were limited in Thursday’s practice were present Friday. The Patriots will announce game statuses for Sunday when they release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

Some additional practice notes:

— Newly signed kicker Kai Forbath made his Patriots practice debut. He will wear No. 5 and will be the fourth kicker to appear in a game for New England this season (Stephen Gostkowski, Mike Nugent, Nick Folk).

— In honor of rivalry week in college football, the soundtrack for the team’s pre-practice stretch included the fight songs of Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Since this is rivalry week in college football, fight songs were the soundtrack today at practice. Tom Brady and Chase Winovich looked pretty pumped to hear Michigan’s. pic.twitter.com/Y0VQkGVFlf — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 29, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images