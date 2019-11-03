Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BALTIMORE — You’ll have to wait at least two weeks to see New England Patriots 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry make his NFL debut.

Harry is among the Patriots’ seven inactives Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s the full list:

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Gunner Olszewki (hamstring/ankle)

TE Matt LaCosse (knee)

OT Korey Cunningham

CB Joejuan Williams

— Tom Brady obviously will start at quarterback with rookie Jarrett Stidham as his backup. Kessler was re-signed this week.

— James White, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and Brandon Bolden are active at running back. White popped up on the injury report this week with a toe ailment.

— With Harry and Olszewski out, either wide receiver Julian Edelman or safety Patrick Chung likely will return punts. The Patriots are left with Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and special-teamer Matthew Slater at wide receiver.

— With LaCosse out another week, Ben Watson and Ryan Izzo will play tight end for the Patriots. Eric Tomlinson was cut this week. Izzo is back from a concussion.

— The Patriots’ active offensive linemen are left tackle Marshall Newhouse, left guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras, right guard Shaq Mason, right tackle Marcus Cannon and reserves Jermaine Elumunor and James Ferentz. Mason returns after missing last week with an ankle injury.

— Williams has only played three games in his rookie season. The Patriots are loaded at cornerback with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, JC Jackson and Justin Bethel.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images