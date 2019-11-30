Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HOUSTON — The New England Patriots ruled out two players who were listed as questionable as recently as Friday afternoon.

Cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and defensive tackle Byron Cowart (head) didn’t make the trip to Houston on Saturday as the Patriots get set to take on the Texans in Week 13. Tight end Ryan Izzo (illness) was ruled out Friday.

That means the following 15 players listed as questionable did travel to Houston:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest

LB Jamie Collins, Illness

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness

CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness

LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness

CB Joejuan Williams, Illness

OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness

An illness ripped through the Patriots locker room starting last week when Cannon fought through an ailment in New England’s 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanu and Dorsett didn’t play last week. It’s an encouraging sign that both players traveled Saturday afternoon.

