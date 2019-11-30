HOUSTON — The New England Patriots ruled out two players who were listed as questionable as recently as Friday afternoon.
Cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and defensive tackle Byron Cowart (head) didn’t make the trip to Houston on Saturday as the Patriots get set to take on the Texans in Week 13. Tight end Ryan Izzo (illness) was ruled out Friday.
That means the following 15 players listed as questionable did travel to Houston:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest
LB Jamie Collins, Illness
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness
LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness
CB Joejuan Williams, Illness
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness
An illness ripped through the Patriots locker room starting last week when Cannon fought through an ailment in New England’s 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Sanu and Dorsett didn’t play last week. It’s an encouraging sign that both players traveled Saturday afternoon.
