Everyone around the NFL has called New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore the best in the league at his position of late, and he happens to agree.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas, Gilmore has acknowledged the fact that he is the best in the game.

“If you watch the film, you know,” Gilmore said.

Vrentas followed up by asking, “You know that Stephon Gilmore is the best cornerback in the NFL?”

Gilmore in his quiet style answered simply: “Yeah.”

The 29-year-old corner was signed to one of the more shocking contracts in the Bill Belichick era, inking a five-year, $65 million contract in the 2017. He’s since proven his worth, establishing himself as the best corner in football.

Gilmore on Thursday was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images