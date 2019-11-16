Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are 8-1 heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, and amid their success, they’ve managed to find time for some fun off the field as well.

Ted Karras has assumed the center role this year due to David Andrews’ season-long absence, but he recently made his debut on stage at the Boston Center for the Arts’ Calderwood Pavilion during a showing of “The Office! A Musical Parody.”

“I’m not over it. It’s a rush from the theater. It’s a different kind of nervous,” Karras told WBZ’s Steve Burton. “We did a good job last night. The cast there is super, super talented. It was amazing. I recommend it to anyone.”

Check out the behind the scenes look at his cameo courtesy of the Patriots:

From his acting role in @theofficenyc to his starting role on the #Patriots offensive line. 1-on-1 with @_teddy_k. pic.twitter.com/PftdHWhAwd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 15, 2019

Karras and the Patriots take on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images