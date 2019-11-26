Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Victory Monday videos are back.

It had been a while since Tom Brady posted his usual video to Twitter and Instagram, but that all changed after the New England Patriots defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Brady, who voiced his frustrations after New England’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, sang a different tune after Sunday’s W. And he seemed pleased about the Patriots moving to 10-1.

“10-1, feels really good,” the 42-year-old said. “Happy Thanksgiving to you guys. Have a great week. Enjoy your family, enjoy football. And we’ll see you next Sunday night in Houston. Let’s go!”

New England looks to move to 11-1 next Sunday when it travels to Houston to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images