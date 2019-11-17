Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

10:45 a.m. ET: Good morning from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on Carson Wentz and the Eagles.

The Patriots and Eagles met in the 2018 preseason, but this is the first meaningful meeting between these two teams since Super Bowl LII, which Philadelphia won 41-33 despite 505 passing yards from Tom Brady and 613 total yards from New England’s offense.

The stakes are considerably lower this time around, but a loss could prove costly for either team as they playoff push intensifies. The Patriots lead the AFC at 8-1 but are just one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, who would own the tiebreaker if they finish with identical records. The Eagles are 5-4, a tiebreaker behind the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) both did not make the trip to Philly and will not play today. Harris has hardly played this season anyway, but losing Chung hurts against an Eagles team that runs the most two-tight end sets in the NFL. Expect Terrence Brooks to take on a larger role in his absence.

Terrence Brooks, Patrick Chung’s understudy, has allowed just four catches in 124 coverage snaps this season. More on Brooks from earlier this week: https://t.co/JsPVx3S9sk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 16, 2019

The Eagles, meanwhile, are dealing with even more significant injury issues. They’ve already ruled out No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham, and leading rusher Jordan Howard reportedly is not expected to play. Philadelphia also has placed receiver DeSean Jackson and running back Darren Sproles on injured reserve in the two weeks since its last game.

Wentz’s offensive weapons today likely will be receivers Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and running backs Miles Sanders and Jay Ajayi. Matthews and Ajayi both re-signed with Philly this week, with Ajayi not so much as practicing since tearing his ACL five weeks into last season.

One major storyline we’re monitoring on the Patriots’ side is the status of rookie wideout N’Keal Harry, who was a healthy scratch against the Ravens in his first game back from IR. It remains to be seen whether he’ll make his NFL debut today.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The Patriots are pegged as four-point road favorites.

Keep it locked here along throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

