3 p.m. ET: Greetings from M&T Bank Stadium, where the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a highly anticipated matchup on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Patriots enter this game undefeated (an NFL-best 8-0) and newly replenished on offense following rookie receiver N’Keal Harry’s activation off injured reserve on Saturday. We’ll get confirmation at 6:50 p.m. on whether or not Harry will be active tonight.

Standing in their way of a 9-0 start are the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens, who boast the NFL’s top rushing offense and it’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Lamar Jackson. New England and Baltimore tank first and second in the league, respectively, in points scored per game, but the Patriots have a clear edge defensively, entering Week 9 as the league leader in points allowed per game, interceptions, takeaways, sacks and a slew of other categories.

On the injury front, the Patriots ruled out tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) and listed seven players as questionable, including five more offensive skill players and their starting right guard:

WR Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder)

RB James White (toe)

RB Rex Burkhead (foot)

TE Ryan Izzo (concussion)

G Shaq Mason (ankle)

S Patrick Chung (chest/heel)

WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring)

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Keep it here throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.