FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s injury report provided good and bad news for the New England Patriots.

The good: No one has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The bad: 12 players, including quarterback Tom Brady, are questionable heading into that Week 12 contest.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (right elbow)

WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion)

WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee)

S Patrick Chung (heel/chest)

S Nate Ebner (ankle/back)

WR Julian Edelman (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

OLB John Simon (elbow)

OT Marcus Cannon (illness)

CB Jason McCourty (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

Brady, Cannon, McCourty and Slater’s injuries popped up Friday.

Sanu didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned on a limited basis Friday. We’ll find out Sunday if that means he progressed enough to play.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images