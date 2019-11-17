Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s finally happening, Patriots fans.

New England rookie receiver N’Keal Harry will make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon when his team faces the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during “Sunday NFL Countdown.” Harry was inactive in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens despite being available.

The Patriots selected Harry with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

On ESPN, Adam Schefter just said N'Keal Harry will make his NFL debut today vs. Eagles. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 17, 2019

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported the same:

WR N'Keal Harry is expected to make his #Patriots debut this afternoon vs the #Eagles. The first rounder has been practicing since October 15th (coming off IR) and was placed on the active roster the day before the #Ravens game but then didn't dress. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 17, 2019

Whether Harry will have a big role Sunday afternoon remains to be seen. He, like any young Patriots receiver, faces an uphill battle in gaining the trust of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

If Harry need need advice on how to ingratiate himself with the 42-year-old, he need only turn to former Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images