Two top-ranked, Big Ten rivals are set to clash Saturday at noon.
No. 8 Penn State travels to Ohio Stadium to take on its in-conference rival, the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions are coming off a nail-biter, as they managed to narrowly grab a win against Indiana last week to get back on track and improve their record to 9-1 on the season.
On the other side of the gridiron will be the Buckeyes, who continued their undefeated season last week with a 56-21 thrashing against Rutgers, moving to 10-0 on the season.
Penn State hopes to derail the Buckeyes and hurt their chances at a College Football Playoff spot.
Here’s how to watch Penn State-Ohio State:
When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images