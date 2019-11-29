The Boston Bruins ended the month of November in a great way.

Boston started the month off strongly with a pair of wins over the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins, but things would take a turn as the squad lost five of its next six games, including three in a shootout.

After their first tumultuous stretch of the 2019-20 season, the Bruins appeared to get back on track towards the end of the month recording a point in their final 10 games, including wins in each of their last six, capped off by an overtime thriller against the New York Rangers on Nov. 29.

David Pastrnak continued his white-hot start to the season while leading the NHL in goals scored (24), including 12 throughout the month of November.

It has been a great start to the season, and now to make things even better, NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from November. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1: Torey Krug’s Game-Winner Vs. Wild

After missing five game dues to an injury, Torey Krug came back with a huge bang. The Bruins were facing a two-goal deficit with under five minutes remaining against the Minnesota Wild before David Krejci knotted the score in time to force overtime. Krug took over from there and traveled the length of the ice before finding the back of the net.

Goal 2: David Pastrnak’s Slick Shot Vs. Canadiens

The 23-year-old has been firing on all cylinders so far this season. Boston dismantled the Canadiens on Nov. 26, 8-1 while Pastrnak recorded his second hat trick of the young season. The right winger started the night off strongly with a goal from deep in Montreal territory, and continued that momentum throughout the rest of the night.

Goal 3: Brad Marchand’s Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Penguins

The Bruins squared up with a tough Penguins squad and came away with a big win due in large part to Brad Marchand. The left winger recorded his second five-point game of the season with the biggest point of the night being the go-ahead goal with under five minutes remaining to give Boston the win.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules. Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our monthly drawing for a chance to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live in studio.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images