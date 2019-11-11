Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s going to take a big comeback effort if the Boston Bruins want to snap their two-game losing streak.

After two periods, the Bruins currently sit two goals down against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Travis Konecny got the scoring started for Philadelphia 13:50 into the first period, then Philippe Myers extended the lead not long after with just over two minutes remaining in the first frame.

For more on Myers’ first period goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images